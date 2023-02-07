Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Hits $147.69 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $147.69 million and approximately $40.26 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,240.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.50 or 0.00432317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00098592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00720419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00584084 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00186070 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06540578 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $50,712,032.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.