Contrasting Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) & Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Wolfspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 30.60 -$152.68 million ($0.60) -9.63 Wolfspeed $746.20 million 13.79 -$200.90 million ($1.22) -67.77

Navitas Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navitas Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Wolfspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and Wolfspeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.99%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Volatility & Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -118.66% -39.62% -27.00% Wolfspeed -17.30% -4.77% -2.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Wolfspeed on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.