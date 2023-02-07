Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.78

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 1594223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,591. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,591. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $492,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,383,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,132,140.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,291 shares of company stock worth $10,502,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,962,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

