Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60-6.80 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.27.
Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. 806,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42.
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
