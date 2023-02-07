Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60-6.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.27.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. 806,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.