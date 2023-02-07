Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.85. Crown also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Crown Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.09. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Crown Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Crown by 101.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 25.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Crown by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at $296,000.

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.