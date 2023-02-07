Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells $14,742.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 1,092 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $14,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,945,741 shares in the company, valued at $107,267,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $220,600.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $207,600.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $293,200.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 2.1 %

CTKB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 540,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,353. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,347.00 and a beta of 0.26. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 526.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

