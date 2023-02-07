Decentralized Social Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $102.19 million and approximately $888,677.66 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.70 or 0.00041627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

