Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $417.86

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $417.86 and last traded at $415.36, with a volume of 97444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $412.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.13.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $6.09. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dillard’s news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

