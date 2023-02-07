Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.37. 1,665,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.