Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP Sells $668,793.98 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE EXP traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $149.90. The company had a trading volume of 299,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
