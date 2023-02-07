Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP Sells $668,793.98 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE EXP traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $149.90. The company had a trading volume of 299,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,485,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

