EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-$7.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $217.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 28.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

