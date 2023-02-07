Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 26,951 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 151.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $225,714,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $208.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.88 and a 200-day moving average of $212.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

