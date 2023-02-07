Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1,331.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 146,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

