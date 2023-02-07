Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $284.48 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $356.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.