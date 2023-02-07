Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.87 to $3.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.680 billion to $4.760 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.87. 2,106,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Encompass Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.