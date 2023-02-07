Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.87-$3.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.87 to $3.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.87. 2,106,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Encompass Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

