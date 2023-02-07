Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Raised to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EDVMF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($28.85) to GBX 2,580 ($31.01) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. 1,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

