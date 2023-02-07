Enstar Group Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRO)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Enstar Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

