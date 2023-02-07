Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.53 to $14.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Mizuho cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.85.

NYSE ESS traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.32. The company had a trading volume of 745,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,720. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

