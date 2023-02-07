Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.53-$14.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.53 to $14.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.75. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

