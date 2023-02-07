Fantom (FTM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $424.55 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $424.55 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002429 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002609 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00442665 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.77 or 0.29322964 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00418754 BTC.
Fantom Profile
Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,776,528,292 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.
