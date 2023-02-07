First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 683 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13,928.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

