Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.37 billion-$5.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.36 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.39-1.41 EPS.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $53.78. 8,811,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,767. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.