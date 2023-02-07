Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.37-5.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.35 billion. Fortinet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.27-0.29 EPS.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,701,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fortinet by 134.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 51,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 54.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

