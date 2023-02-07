Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.37-5.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.35 billion. Fortinet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.27-0.29 EPS.
Fortinet Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,701,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.93.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fortinet by 134.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 51,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 54.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.