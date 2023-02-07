Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2,201 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21.

On Friday, December 9th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30.

Shares of F5 stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $147.68. 470,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,730. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.26. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $217.41.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in F5 by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Cowen dropped their price target on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

