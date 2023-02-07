Frax Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $37.48 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,353,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars.

