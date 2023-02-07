freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €30.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.26) target price from analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNTN. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Price Performance

FRA FNTN traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.42 ($24.11). 258,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($35.40). The business has a 50 day moving average of €21.29 and a 200-day moving average of €21.18.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.