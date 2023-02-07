Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

FRE traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €27.12 ($29.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,254 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($86.02). The company’s 50-day moving average is €26.92 and its 200-day moving average is €24.90.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

