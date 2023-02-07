Frontier (FRONT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.68 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $22.27 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

