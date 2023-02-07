Fruits (FRTS) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $6.35 million and $417,307.33 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00444441 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.39 or 0.29440602 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00422109 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.