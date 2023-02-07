GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000874 BTC on major exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $346.97 million and $1.34 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00444877 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,818.90 or 0.29469453 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00422968 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

