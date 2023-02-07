Gode Chain (GODE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $443,791.33 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

