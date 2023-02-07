Governance OHM Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,686.05 or 0.11523910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $259,479.62 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002668 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00444020 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.53 or 0.29412696 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00417379 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
