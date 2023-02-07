Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading Up 34.6%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 34.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 146,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 39,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Gowest Gold Trading Up 34.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$42.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.

Gowest Gold Company Profile

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

