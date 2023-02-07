Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $170-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. TheStreet raised Healthpeak Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.45.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. 5,160,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,476. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $249,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $206,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.