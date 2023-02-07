Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.66-$3.82 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. 1,263,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,814. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.01.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

