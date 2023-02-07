Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Hits $210.61 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001960 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $210.61 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 461,021,784 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

