Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Up 30.1% This Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00016443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $191.12 million and $230.15 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

