Horizen Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Horizen has a market cap of $156.03 million and approximately $33.07 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.69 or 0.00050270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00201251 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00074144 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001663 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,343,069 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

