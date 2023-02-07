H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 6,599.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 561,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in H&R Block by 163.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 360,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 223,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in H&R Block by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 173,654 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

