ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) versus CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Head-To-Head Survey

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and CNA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC -2.29% -2.31% -0.78% CNA Financial 7.71% 10.08% 1.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of CNA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $61.44 million 0.84 $4.14 million ($0.50) -31.38 CNA Financial $11.91 billion 1.01 $1.20 billion $3.35 13.19

This table compares ICC and CNA Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ICC. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNA Financial has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ICC and CNA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A CNA Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

CNA Financial beats ICC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company's services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system. The International segment underwrites property and casualty coverages. The firm's business outside of property and casualty operations consists of two segments: Life & Group and Corporate & Other. The Life & Group segment includes the results of the individual and group long term care businesses that are in run-off. The Corporate & Other segment covers corporate expenses, including interest on corporate debt, and the results of certain property and casualty businesses in run-off. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

