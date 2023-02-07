Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells 925 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Energy Recovery stock remained flat at $22.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. 199,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.18. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Energy Recovery

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

