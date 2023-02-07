Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells 9,300 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.6 %

FIBK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.07. 622,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 101.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 141,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.