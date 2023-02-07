Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells 9,300 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.6 %
FIBK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.07. 622,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 101.62%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.
About First Interstate BancSystem
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.
