Insider Selling: Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CEO Sells 9,350 Shares of Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.0 %

Hubbell stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.65. 621,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,419. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.37 and a 200-day moving average of $230.03.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $3,680,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.