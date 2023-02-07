Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells 24,651 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IONS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.97. 584,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.31 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

