Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Sells 1,764 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.40. The company had a trading volume of 878,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $127.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.19.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

