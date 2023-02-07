Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Arnnon Geshuri sold 750 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30.

NYSE TDOC traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. 3,607,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,178. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

