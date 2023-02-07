Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) Plans $14 Million IPO for February 15th (TRNR)

Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) (TRNR) is planning to raise $14 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, February 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,000,000 shares at a price of $6.00-$8.00 per share.

Aegis Capital Corp. served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “”.

Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) was founded in and has employees. The company is located at and can be reached via phone at .

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Inc. (FORME) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength Inc. (FORME) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.