Intrust Bank NA Purchases 93 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $259,497,000 after purchasing an additional 534,698 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.74. 114,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,639. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.93. The company has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

