Intrust Bank NA Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,747,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.1% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 433,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. 282,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,797. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $158.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

